Cricket Committee to Decide Fate of World Test Championship Overhaul

ICC's Cricket Committee, led by Sourav Ganguly, will finalize decisions on proposed World Test Championship changes for 2025-27. Possible revisions include a new points system and incentives for dominant wins. The overhaul aims to enhance competitiveness, though concerns about two-tier systems persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:37 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is poised for significant changes in the World Test Championship (WTC) for the 2025-27 cycle, as confirmed by ICC chairman Jay Shah. The decision will be made by the Cricket Committee, headed by Sourav Ganguly, consisting of prominent former cricketers, during their meeting next month.

The committee is set to review proposals, including a revamped points system aimed at rewarding dominant victories and offering additional incentives for away wins. This follows feedback from the past two cycles, prompting the ICC to explore options to enhance the competitiveness of Test cricket.

Under the current system, a win grants 12 points, with no differentiation based on the victory margin. Critics highlight its failure to reward commanding performances. The revisions are likely to consider the strength of opponents and victory margins. A two-tier Test system discussion may also resurface, raising concerns about the impact on lower-ranked teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

