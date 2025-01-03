Clash of Titans: India vs. Australia in Decisive Test Battle
In a crucial fifth Test against Australia, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah elected to bat first after winning the toss. With Rohit Sharma resting, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna join the lineup. Australia introduces debutant Beau Webster. India seeks victory to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
In a pivotal showdown against Australia, India's interim captain Jasprit Bumrah decided to bat first in the series-deciding fifth Test after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma, the regular captain, opted to rest, leading to significant lineup changes.
Shubman Gill returned to India's playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his series debut. They replaced an out-of-form Rohit and injured Akash Deep. On the Australian side, all-rounder Beau Webster made his debut, taking the place of the underperforming Mitchell Marsh.
The stakes are high as India must win to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with Australia needing just a draw to clinch the series. Australia leads the Test series 2-1.
