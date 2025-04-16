Rohit Sharma Predicts Fierce Australia Challenge for England in Upcoming Ashes

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has sounded a warning for England's Ashes aspirations, forecasting a formidable challenge from Australia in the series slated for November. Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Sharma underscored Australia's potent bowling attack, emphasizing the pivotal role of their fast bowlers in shaping the series' outcome.

Sharma noted, "Australia's prowess in home conditions combined with their quicks' current form could spell trouble for England. If their pacers remain fit, England might struggle against their relentless pace." Highlighting Boland's precise bowling technique, Sharma lauded his ability to maintain a challenging line and length consistently.

The upcoming Ashes series, integral to the ICC World Test Championship cycle from 2025-2027, kicks off on November 21st, 2025, at Perth's Optus Stadium. Australia, having retained the coveted urn in the last two contests, are set to defend their title on home turf once again.

