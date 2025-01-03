Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Takes a Step Back: A Turning Point in Test Cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has opted out of the final Test against Australia. The decision follows a series of lackluster performances. His deputy, Jasprit Bumrah, assumed leadership. Sharma's future in Test cricket is in question after a challenging year marked by underperformance in the red-ball format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:09 IST
Rohit Sharma Takes a Step Back: A Turning Point in Test Cricket
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising development, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has decided to rest for the final Test against Australia, following a sequence of subpar performances. This dramatic decision sets the stage for the series finale.

Stepping into the leadership role is vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who had previously led the team during the series opener when Sharma took a paternity break.

The cricketing community is abuzz with speculation regarding Sharma's future in Test cricket. This comes after India's defeat in the fourth Test, trailing the series 1-2. An underwhelming year, with an average of 24.76 across 14 matches, has fueled such discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025