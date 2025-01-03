UP Rudras Dominate Soorma Hockey with a 3-0 Victory in Rourkela

In a gripping encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, UP Rudras asserted dominance, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Soorma Hockey Club in the Hockey India League 2024-25 season. The match began with high intensity as Sudeep Chirmako struck an early blow just two minutes in, energizing the Rudras' camp.

The first quarter saw Soorma Hockey Club attempting to counter the aggressive play with strategic passes, ultimately falling short as they failed to capitalize on two penalty corners. UP Rudras' defense, spearheaded by Lars Balk and James Mazarelo, showed resilience, maintaining a steadfast guard over their net throughout the second quarter.

As the game progressed, Jobanpreet Singh doubled the Rudras' lead with a decisive goal in the third quarter. Despite pressing high, Soorma struggled to penetrate the Rudras' defense. The victory was sealed in the last quarter when Akashdeep Singh fired a blistering reverse tomahawk, ensuring a second league win for UP Rudras, leaving Soorma desperate for a consolation goal.

