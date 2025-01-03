Left Menu

Controversial Catch: Smith Unswayed by Umpire Decision in Sydney Test

In the Sydney Test opener, Steve Smith maintained his certainty about a catch decision involving Virat Kohli, despite the umpire ruling in favor of India. Kohli's brush with dismissal came after Jasprit Bumrah's surprising appearance as captain, with India at 57/3 at lunch despite a shaky start.

Steve Smith with his Aussie teammates. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In an eventful start to the Sydney Test, Australian batter Steve Smith expressed unwavering certainty regarding a contentious catch involving Indian skipper Virat Kohli, which the umpire ruled in favor of the visitors. The incident occurred as Kohli replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease, facing the relentless Australian attack.

Kohli narrowly avoided early embarrassment when facing pacer Scott Boland, whose delivery edged Kohli's bat towards Smith at slips. Though Smith scooped it sharply, the ball glanced the turf before being caught by a compatriot at gully. After thorough video review, third umpire Joel Wilson sided with India, much to Smith's evident frustration.

Speaking to Fox Sports post-session, Smith acknowledged the umpire's decision, stating they must move on from the incident. Meanwhile, Kohli compiled a careful 12 runs off 48 balls, staying not out at lunch. However, his relief was temporary, given a prior unexpected decision where vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah entered in blazer, signaling the absence of top-order stalwart Rohit Sharma. At lunch, India found itself at 57/3, adjusting after the dismissal of a promising Shubman Gill.

