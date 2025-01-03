Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains
Simon Taufel delves into Virat Kohli's disputed survival against Australia in the Sydney Test, citing ICC fair-catch protocols. Despite edge controversy, third umpire Joel Wilson favored Kohli, observing ball-ground contact. Taufel noted the absence of soft signals, emphasizing the third umpire's role in the review process.
- Country:
- Australia
In a dramatic turn of events at the Sydney Test, former Test umpire Simon Taufel has weighed in on Virat Kohli's contentious survival during the first session on Day 1 against Australia. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the application of ICC fair-catch protocols.
The controversy ignited in the 7.5th over when Kohli, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, faced his first delivery from Australian pacer Scott Boland. A length ball nicked Kohli's bat and was nearly caught by Steve Smith at slip before the ball touched the turf and was picked up by Marnus Labuschagne at gully.
The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, Joel Wilson, who scrutinized multiple angles before ruling in India's favor. Taufel explained the complexity of the call, noting Wilson's observations and the absence of the soft signal, stressing the primary role now placed on the television umpire for decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mark Waugh Criticizes Australian Cricket for Conservatism Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Gavaskar's Guiding Words for Pant: Navigating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success
Bumrah's Brilliance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The Risk of Over-Bowling India's Pace Sensation
Third Umpire Controversy: Jaiswal's Dismissal Sparks Debate