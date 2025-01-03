Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains

In a dramatic turn of events at the Sydney Test, former Test umpire Simon Taufel has weighed in on Virat Kohli's contentious survival during the first session on Day 1 against Australia. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the application of ICC fair-catch protocols.

The controversy ignited in the 7.5th over when Kohli, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, faced his first delivery from Australian pacer Scott Boland. A length ball nicked Kohli's bat and was nearly caught by Steve Smith at slip before the ball touched the turf and was picked up by Marnus Labuschagne at gully.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, Joel Wilson, who scrutinized multiple angles before ruling in India's favor. Taufel explained the complexity of the call, noting Wilson's observations and the absence of the soft signal, stressing the primary role now placed on the television umpire for decision-making.

