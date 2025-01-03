Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains

Simon Taufel delves into Virat Kohli's disputed survival against Australia in the Sydney Test, citing ICC fair-catch protocols. Despite edge controversy, third umpire Joel Wilson favored Kohli, observing ball-ground contact. Taufel noted the absence of soft signals, emphasizing the third umpire's role in the review process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST
Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. (Picture: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events at the Sydney Test, former Test umpire Simon Taufel has weighed in on Virat Kohli's contentious survival during the first session on Day 1 against Australia. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the application of ICC fair-catch protocols.

The controversy ignited in the 7.5th over when Kohli, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, faced his first delivery from Australian pacer Scott Boland. A length ball nicked Kohli's bat and was nearly caught by Steve Smith at slip before the ball touched the turf and was picked up by Marnus Labuschagne at gully.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, Joel Wilson, who scrutinized multiple angles before ruling in India's favor. Taufel explained the complexity of the call, noting Wilson's observations and the absence of the soft signal, stressing the primary role now placed on the television umpire for decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025