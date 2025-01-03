Australia Dominates as Rohit Sharma Rested in Series Decider

In a thrilling spectacle at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India's lackluster batting continued as they were dismissed for 185 on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia, with Rohit Sharma being rested. Australia's Scott Boland led the attack with four wickets for just 31 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah temporarily took on the captaincy, providing a glimmer of hope as he dismissed Usman Khawaja just before stumps, leaving Australia at nine for one. With a series lead of 2-1, Australia is poised to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure a World Test Championship spot with a win.

Despite some resistance, as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings, and Bumrah wagged the tail with 22 runs, India's challenge waned. Pat Cummins' men remain well-positioned, capitalizing on seam-friendly conditions, and eye a triumphant series conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)