Rickelton Shines as South Africa Battles Pakistan in Tense Test
Ryan Rickelton hit an unbeaten 50 as South Africa reached 72 for three at lunch against Pakistan in the second test at Newlands. Despite losing key wickets, Rickelton leads the charge alongside debutant Kwena Maphaka and captain Temba Bavuma, aiming for a 2-0 series win.
Ryan Rickelton showcased remarkable form with an unbeaten 50 from 73 balls as South Africa finished at 72 for three by lunchtime against Pakistan in the second and final test at Newlands on Friday.
The team, eager for a 2-0 series victory, saw important wickets fall late in the session. Rickelton, an impressive left-hander, will return to the crease post-interval alongside captain Temba Bavuma, who hasn't yet faced a delivery.
Debutant Kwena Maphaka, 18, is making history as South Africa's youngest test player ever, following changes to the squad. The home team looks to continue their momentum following a narrow win in the previous match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
