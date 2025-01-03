Harmanpreet Singh: From Olympic Glory to Khel Ratna

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of India's men's hockey team, has been honored with the 2024 Khel Ratna award following his remarkable Olympic performance. He regards this accolade as a significant milestone in his captivating career, expressing immense happiness and determination to achieve more milestones.

Acknowledged alongside sports stars like shooter Manu Bhaker and chess champion D Gukesh, Harmanpreet reflects on his journey filled with triumphs, including multiple Olympic bronze medals. He credits teamwork for his individual accolades while expressing relentless ambition for forthcoming competitions like the World Cup.

Harmanpreet, currently leading Punjab's Soorma Hockey Club, emphasizes his commitment to hockey, vowing to remain connected with the sport even post-retirement. His leadership in ongoing tournaments and willingness to guide future generations showcase his enduring passion for the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)