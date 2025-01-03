Harmanpreet Singh: From Olympic Glory to Khel Ratna
Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh receives the 2024 Khel Ratna award after his stellar Olympic performance. Harmanpreet reflects on his fascinating career journey, cherishing his achievements and focusing on future targets like the World Cup. He attributes his success to teamwork and remains committed to hockey post-retirement.
- Country:
- India
Harmanpreet Singh, captain of India's men's hockey team, has been honored with the 2024 Khel Ratna award following his remarkable Olympic performance. He regards this accolade as a significant milestone in his captivating career, expressing immense happiness and determination to achieve more milestones.
Acknowledged alongside sports stars like shooter Manu Bhaker and chess champion D Gukesh, Harmanpreet reflects on his journey filled with triumphs, including multiple Olympic bronze medals. He credits teamwork for his individual accolades while expressing relentless ambition for forthcoming competitions like the World Cup.
Harmanpreet, currently leading Punjab's Soorma Hockey Club, emphasizes his commitment to hockey, vowing to remain connected with the sport even post-retirement. His leadership in ongoing tournaments and willingness to guide future generations showcase his enduring passion for the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan awarded hosting rights of 2028 women's T20 World Cup, where neutral venue arrangements will apply: ICC.
Saudi Arabia Joins Gold Cup as Guest Amid World Cup Preparation
Saudi Arabia Joins Concacaf Gold Cup Ahead of Hosting 2034 World Cup
Pakistan Hockey Federation Awaits Government Nod for Junior World Cup in India
Netflix Signs Landmark Deal for Women's World Cup Broadcast