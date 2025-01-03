Epic Wins and Shocking Losses: This Week in Sports

An action-packed week in sports began with Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood suffering a leg injury during an intense game against the Buffalo Sabres. Coach Jared Bednar confirmed Wedgewood would miss some action, pending a medical assessment. The absence follows his pivotal role since joining early in the season.

In college football, the annual Sugar Bowl in New Orleans featured beefed-up security measures. This response followed a nearby tragic truck attack, leading to a somber moment of silence before Notre Dame took on Georgia. The playoff was rescheduled due to the attack's impact, highlighting safety in sports events.

Tennis enthusiasts followed Aryna Sabalenka's progress at the season-opening Brisbane International, as the top-seed secured her semifinal spot. Meanwhile, tennis legend Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected defeat to Reilly Opelka, ending his quest for a 100th ATP title in Brisbane. In basketball news, Stephen Curry made NBA history with flawless three-point shooting during a Golden State Warriors victory.

