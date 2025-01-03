Odisha Backs National Kho Kho Team with Three-Year Sponsorship

The Odisha government has announced it will sponsor the national Kho Kho team for the next three years in a significant push to promote the sport.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed that the state will allocate Rs 5 crore annually for this initiative, with funding sourced from the Odisha Mining Corporation, as outlined in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The sponsorship, effective from January 2025 until December 2027, aims to boost Indian Kho Kho players and project Odisha's image on the global stage through sports branding.

This bid to elevate Kho Kho comes on the heels of Odisha's extended sponsorship of Hockey India, which will continue through 2036, coinciding with the centenary celebration of the state's founding.

