AC Milan's Thrilling Comeback Sets Up Derby Finale

In a thrilling display of determination, AC Milan bounced back to secure a 2-1 victory against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh on Friday. This significant win, under the stewardship of Sergio Conceicao in his inaugural match as manager, has catapulted Milan into a much-anticipated derby final against Inter Milan.

The action unfolded with Juventus initially taking the lead in the 21st minute, courtesy of Kenan Yildiz. Yildiz's inclusion in the squad was a last-minute decision, following an injury to Francisco Conceicao during warm-up. However, Milan's resolve saw them equalize in the 71st minute, with Christian Pulisic confidently converting a penalty.

The comeback was completed just four minutes later when an own goal by Juventus defender Federico Gatti sealed their fate. The upcoming final promises an exciting clash, as Inter Milan secured their spot by defeating Atalanta 2-0 in Thursday's semi-final.

