Teen Titan Luke Littler Smashes Record as Youngest PDC Champion
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:57 IST
In a stunning display of darts prowess, 17-year-old Luke Littler made history by becoming the youngest PDC world champion, emphatically defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3.
The thrilling match, witnessed by 3,200 lively fans at North London's Alexandra Palace, saw Littler overcome nerves to claim the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy and a 500,000 pound prize.
Despite a strong start by van Gerwen, Littler's unwavering focus and skillful play secured a historic win, cementing his name as a rising star in the world of darts.
