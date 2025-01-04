Teen Titan Luke Littler Smashes Record as Youngest PDC Champion

In a stunning display of darts prowess, 17-year-old Luke Littler made history by becoming the youngest PDC world champion, emphatically defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3.

The thrilling match, witnessed by 3,200 lively fans at North London's Alexandra Palace, saw Littler overcome nerves to claim the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy and a 500,000 pound prize.

Despite a strong start by van Gerwen, Littler's unwavering focus and skillful play secured a historic win, cementing his name as a rising star in the world of darts.

