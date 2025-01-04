Left Menu

Teen Titan Luke Littler Smashes Record as Youngest PDC Champion

Seventeen-year-old Luke Littler made history by becoming the youngest PDC darts world champion, defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3. Littler's victory at Alexandra Palace earned him a 500,000 pound cheque. Despite van Gerwen's efforts, Littler's outstanding performance secured his place in history with the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:57 IST
Teen Titan Luke Littler Smashes Record as Youngest PDC Champion

In a stunning display of darts prowess, 17-year-old Luke Littler made history by becoming the youngest PDC world champion, emphatically defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3.

The thrilling match, witnessed by 3,200 lively fans at North London's Alexandra Palace, saw Littler overcome nerves to claim the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy and a 500,000 pound prize.

Despite a strong start by van Gerwen, Littler's unwavering focus and skillful play secured a historic win, cementing his name as a rising star in the world of darts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025