Left Menu

Sergio Conceicao's Commanding Debut at AC Milan: Not Here to Make Friends

Sergio Conceicao marked his debut as AC Milan manager with a Super Cup semi-final win over Juventus. Despite a halftime deficit, his stern talk inspired a 2-1 victory. Conceicao, known for his no-nonsense approach, emphasizes winning over camaraderie, as he aims to transform the team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:09 IST
Sergio Conceicao's Commanding Debut at AC Milan: Not Here to Make Friends
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Sergio Conceicao, making his debut as AC Milan manager, celebrated a hard-fought victory in the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Juventus on Friday. The match saw Conceicao's team overcome a halftime deficit, ultimately securing a 2-1 win, setting the stage for a derby showdown with Inter Milan.

Reflecting on the game, Conceicao didn't mince words. "I didn't give kisses," he admitted, speaking of his halftime address. Instead, he issued a stern wake-up call to his players, urging them to be more ruthless. His candid approach appears to be part of his strategy to propel Milan up from their current eighth place in Serie A standings.

Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca, is known for his no-frills style of leadership. "I'm not a very nice person," he stated, emphasizing his focus on victory over friendship within the team. His approach seems to resonate with the squad, who appreciate his straightforwardness, despite his limited smiles and hugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025