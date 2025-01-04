Sergio Conceicao's Commanding Debut at AC Milan: Not Here to Make Friends

Sergio Conceicao, making his debut as AC Milan manager, celebrated a hard-fought victory in the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Juventus on Friday. The match saw Conceicao's team overcome a halftime deficit, ultimately securing a 2-1 win, setting the stage for a derby showdown with Inter Milan.

Reflecting on the game, Conceicao didn't mince words. "I didn't give kisses," he admitted, speaking of his halftime address. Instead, he issued a stern wake-up call to his players, urging them to be more ruthless. His candid approach appears to be part of his strategy to propel Milan up from their current eighth place in Serie A standings.

Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca, is known for his no-frills style of leadership. "I'm not a very nice person," he stated, emphasizing his focus on victory over friendship within the team. His approach seems to resonate with the squad, who appreciate his straightforwardness, despite his limited smiles and hugs.

