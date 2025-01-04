India's Fierce Pace Attack Dominates Australia in Crucial Test

India's fast bowlers, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, swung the fifth test decisively in India's favor by grabbing four Australian wickets before lunch on day two. By reducing Australia to 101 for five, India demonstrated their dominance over the hosts in a high-stakes match at Sydney.

Bumrah, holding the captaincy in the absence of Rohit Sharma, dismissed Usman Khawaja at the close of the first day and pressed on to make further breakthroughs, showing the pitch still favored seamers. After dismissing opener Marnus Labuschagne with a faint edge, Mohammed Siraj capitalized with two swift wickets in a thrilling over.

Despite brief resistance from Steve Smith and Beau Webster, India's bowlers continued to dictate terms. Prasidh Krishna removed Smith just shy of his 10,000th test run. Ahead 2-1 in the series, Australia eyes a berth in the World Test Championship, while India aims to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)