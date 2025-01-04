Saim Ayub's Injury Setback: Pakistan's Rising Star Faces Six-Week Recovery

Pakistan's budding cricket talent, Saim Ayub, faces an unexpected pause in his career as he is set to miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old, who has impressed in recent international tours, will be out of competitive cricket for six weeks.

The injury occurred during the second Test against South Africa, where Ayub hurt his ankle while fielding. Medical assessments revealed a right ankle fracture, sidelining him from further participation in the ongoing Test match.

This setback not only rules Ayub out of the ongoing series but also affects Pakistan's lineup for the forthcoming home series against the West Indies and the tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. His potential replacements are Imam-ul-Haq for Tests and Fakhar Zaman for ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)