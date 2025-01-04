Left Menu

Saim Ayub's Injury Setback: Pakistan's Rising Star Faces Six-Week Recovery

Pakistan's cricketer Saim Ayub is out for six weeks with an ankle injury, missing the ICC Champions Trophy. He sustained the injury during the second Test against South Africa. Ayub's absence affects Pakistan's plans for upcoming series against West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:54 IST
Saim Ayub's Injury Setback: Pakistan's Rising Star Faces Six-Week Recovery
Saim Ayub
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's budding cricket talent, Saim Ayub, faces an unexpected pause in his career as he is set to miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old, who has impressed in recent international tours, will be out of competitive cricket for six weeks.

The injury occurred during the second Test against South Africa, where Ayub hurt his ankle while fielding. Medical assessments revealed a right ankle fracture, sidelining him from further participation in the ongoing Test match.

This setback not only rules Ayub out of the ongoing series but also affects Pakistan's lineup for the forthcoming home series against the West Indies and the tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. His potential replacements are Imam-ul-Haq for Tests and Fakhar Zaman for ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025