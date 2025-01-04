Rishabh Pant's Quickfire Fifty Puts India in Command Against Australia
Rishabh Pant's rapid half-century propelled India to a solid lead against Australia in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test. Despite early setbacks, Pant's 61 off 33 balls followed by stable innings from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar kept India ahead. Earlier, Australia's innings folded at 181.
Rishabh Pant delivered a stellar performance, catapulting India's score to 141/6 with his explosive 61-run innings on Day 2 of the Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia, extending their lead to 145 runs in the second innings.
Despite early losses including Virat Kohli's 17-run knock, Pant's counterattack proved crucial. His innings, featuring six boundaries and four sixes, was instrumental in turning the tide for India against the Australian attack spearheaded by Scott Boland and Pat Cummins, who together claimed key wickets.
Australia was earlier bowled out for 181 with Beau Webster's 57 being a rare highlight in an otherwise lackluster batting display. India's bowlers were equally influential, with impactful spells from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna setting the stage for the team's overall performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
