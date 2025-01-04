Boland's Relentless Spell Dents India; Australia's Edge in SCG Thriller

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald lavished praise on paceman Scott Boland following the day's play in the fifth and final Test against India. Boland's precise and relentless bowling dismantled India's batting line-up, notably dismissing star batsman Virat Kohli with his formidable four-wicket haul, leaving India on the back foot at 141/6.

Having taken 19 wickets in three matches at an exceptional average of 14.42, Boland conveyed excellence with his execution, particularly against Kohli, whom he dismissed four times in the series. Renowned for his consistency, Boland remains a crucial asset in Australia's pace attack alongside Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

The SCG Test saw India crumble despite winning the toss, struggling against Boland's disciplined spells. While Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja managed brief counters, Australia's bowlers, led by Boland, ensured India ended their day with minimal batting power left, perfectly poised for a gripping conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)