Left Menu

Ryan Rickelton's Record-Breaking Double Century Stuns in South Africa's Historic Test Win

Ryan Rickelton made history by scoring South Africa's first-ever double-century in the ICC World Test Championship. During the second Test against Pakistan, he scored 259 runs with 29 fours and 3 sixes. His strike rate of 75.51 broke Graeme Smith's previous South African record for a 250-plus score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:35 IST
Ryan Rickelton's Record-Breaking Double Century Stuns in South Africa's Historic Test Win
Ryan Rickelton. (Photo- DP World Lions X/@LionsCricketSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Ryan Rickelton etched his name in cricket history with a blistering double-century, becoming the first South African to achieve this feat in the ICC World Test Championship. The 28-year-old left-hander struck a remarkable 259 off 343 deliveries at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium during the second Test against Pakistan.

Rickelton's innings, a brilliant blend of aggression and precision, saw him dispatch 29 fours and three sixes, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 75.51. This performance outpaced former captain Graeme Smith's iconic 277 against England in 2003, which came at a slightly lower strike rate of 74.26.

In addition to being South Africa's only opener to reach a double century in Tests, Rickelton joined an exclusive club, becoming just the fourth player to do so on debut. His heroics, alongside crucial partnerships, catapulted South Africa to a formidable total of 566/7, strengthening their position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025