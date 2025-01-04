Ryan Rickelton's Record-Breaking Double Century Stuns in South Africa's Historic Test Win

Ryan Rickelton etched his name in cricket history with a blistering double-century, becoming the first South African to achieve this feat in the ICC World Test Championship. The 28-year-old left-hander struck a remarkable 259 off 343 deliveries at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium during the second Test against Pakistan.

Rickelton's innings, a brilliant blend of aggression and precision, saw him dispatch 29 fours and three sixes, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 75.51. This performance outpaced former captain Graeme Smith's iconic 277 against England in 2003, which came at a slightly lower strike rate of 74.26.

In addition to being South Africa's only opener to reach a double century in Tests, Rickelton joined an exclusive club, becoming just the fourth player to do so on debut. His heroics, alongside crucial partnerships, catapulted South Africa to a formidable total of 566/7, strengthening their position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)