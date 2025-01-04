Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shines in Sydney: Impactful Half-Century Anchors India

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's impactful half-century against Australia, which propelled India to a lead at the Sydney Test. Gavaskar criticized other Indian batsmen for poor shot selection. Despite challenges, India managed a narrow lead after a spirited effort by Pant, Jadeja, and Bumrah.

In a thrilling encounter at the Sydney Test, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Rishabh Pant's half-century, which played a pivotal role in securing India's lead over Australia by the close of day two. Pant's innings, including some brilliant shots in front of the wicket, was a much-needed boost for the team.

Pant achieved his half-century in a brisk 30-ball stint, ending a frustrating series of four Tests where his promising starts failed to materialize into substantial contributions. Although Pant was eventually dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins, India concluded the day at 141/6, maintaining a lead of 145 runs.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar was critical of other Indian batsmen like Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for poor shot selection that deviated from their usual playing styles. India's batting struggles were evident again as they squandered early wickets, with notable efforts only from Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and skipper Jasprit Bumrah helping to push India's first innings total to 185/10.

Australian bowlers, particularly Boland with figures of 4/31, put up a formidable performance. After a challenging first innings, India managed to bowl out Australia for 181, restricting their lead thanks to effective spells by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Despite a promising start in their second innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the Indian batters faltered under pressure from Boland's bowling. By the end of the day's play, India was precariously placed, setting the stage for an intriguing contest ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

