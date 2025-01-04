Tigers Roar to Victory with Record-Speed Goal in Hockey India League

In an electrifying showdown at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers claimed a commanding 4-1 victory over the Delhi SG Pipers during the on-going Hockey India League (HIL). This triumph marked the Tigers' third consecutive win, thanks to goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Abhishek. Gareth Furlong secured a solitary goal for the Pipers.

Displaying impressive prowess right from the outset, the Rupinder Pal Singh-led Tigers broke the league record by scoring the fastest goal, achieving a lead within merely 23 seconds. Sukhjeet Singh's remarkable field goal, aided by Affan Yousuf, left the Pipers' goalie, Pawan, startled and defenseless against the swift strike.

The Tigers fortified their lead in the second quarter as Jugraj Singh masterfully executed a penalty corner in the 17th minute. Despite opportunities for the SG Pipers, they faltered in making any substantial impact. Jugraj Singh further extended the Tigers' lead in the third quarter, securing his position as the league's top goal scorer.

The fourth quarter saw the Tigers solidify their dominance, with Abhishek scoring a seamless field goal for a 4-0 lead. Although Furlong managed a consolation goal for the Pipers, they missed the chance to close the gap. Maintaining their advantage, the Tigers emerged victorious, ascending to the top of the points table.

