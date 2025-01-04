Left Menu

Tense Test: Bowling Dominates as Australia Chases Low Total Against India in Sydney

In a gripping game at SCG, Australia and India vying for control as Australian bowlers dominate. With Bumrah injured and India losing quick wickets, both teams face pressure chasing low targets amidst stellar performances from bowlers. The outcome remains uncertain with intense cricket ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:26 IST
Andrew McDonald. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

After the second day's play at Sydney's fifth and final Test against Australia, coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged the challenge of chasing a low total. The Australians dominated at times, but the pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) poses a significant pressure for batting teams, intensifying the tension in this match.

Despite India's quick innings dismissals and promising start, Scott Boland's impressive bowling brought their innings to a close at 141/6, with a marginal lead of 145 runs. McDonald noted, "Low-scoring games like this heighten the pressure, making each delivery vital."

The prospect of Bumrah not bowling further necessitates new strategies for India, while Australia aims to secure a series win. McDonald's stance was clear: "India's plans need revision without Bumrah; our experience in these scenarios boosts our confidence."

(With inputs from agencies.)

