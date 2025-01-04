Left Menu

South Africa Dominates Pakistan with Rickelton's Historic Double Ton

Ryan Rickelton's double ton and Kyle Verreyne's century propel South Africa to 615 against Pakistan in the second Test. Early wickets by South African pacers leave Pakistan struggling at 64/3, trailing by 551 runs at the end of day two.

Ryan Rickelton celebrating his double ton. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ryan Rickelton smashed a historic double century, while wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne contributed a rapid century, as South Africa put up a dominating 615 in their first innings against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday.

The Proteas ended day two on a high note, with their bowlers striking early to leave Pakistan reeling at 64/3. Resuming at 316/4, Rickelton and Verreynne's aggressive approach translated into a formidable partnership that took South Africa to 429/5 before lunchtime.

Contributions from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada further strengthened their position as the South African bowlers set the stage by picking early wickets in Pakistan's innings, with Rabada stepping up as a standout performer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

