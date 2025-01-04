South Africa Dominates Pakistan with Rickelton's Historic Double Ton

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ryan Rickelton smashed a historic double century, while wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne contributed a rapid century, as South Africa put up a dominating 615 in their first innings against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday.

The Proteas ended day two on a high note, with their bowlers striking early to leave Pakistan reeling at 64/3. Resuming at 316/4, Rickelton and Verreynne's aggressive approach translated into a formidable partnership that took South Africa to 429/5 before lunchtime.

Contributions from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada further strengthened their position as the South African bowlers set the stage by picking early wickets in Pakistan's innings, with Rabada stepping up as a standout performer.

(With inputs from agencies.)