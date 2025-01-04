Left Menu

Brett Lee Hails Scott Boland as 'Mr Consistent' Amidst Impressive Test Performance

Former pacer Brett Lee praises Australia's Scott Boland for consistent performance, despite limited appearances due to competition from star trio Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood. Boland's impressive 19 wickets in three Tests against India earns him comparisons to Stuart MacGill, who faced similar circumstances during his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:35 IST
Scott Boland. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a glowing endorsement of Scott Boland's prowess, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has hailed Boland as 'Mr Consistent' for his remarkable performances in Test cricket, despite limited opportunities. Lee drew parallels between Boland and ex-spinner Stuart MacGill, who also saw restricted play due to the presence of greats in the team.

Boland has shone brightly in the ongoing series against India, securing 19 wickets in just three matches with an enviable average of 14.42. His ability to consistently trouble top-order batsmen, including dismissing India's Virat Kohli repeatedly, underscores his talent, even while star players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc hold the spotlight.

During a media interaction in Sydney, Lee expressed admiration for Boland's understated excellence and humility. Despite the fierce competition, Lee acknowledged that the established trio of Cummins, Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will likely remain the primary choices due to their impressive track record for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

