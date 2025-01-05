Griezmann Secures Atletico's Historic Victory Streak

Antoine Griezmann's early goal secured a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid against third-tier Marbella, advancing them to the Copa del Rey round of 16. This triumph marks the club's 13th consecutive win across all competitions.

For coach Diego Simeone, it was a noteworthy moment as it matched his best winning streak at Atletico since the 2012-13 season. Although Simeone was absent from the sidelines due to a previous red card, the significance of the win for his tenure was clear.

Despite missing other opportunities to widen the lead, Atletico dominated the game and ensured their advancement. With two points shy of Real Madrid in LaLiga, Atletico looks forward to hosting Osasuna next Sunday.

