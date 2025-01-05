Left Menu

Griezmann Secures Atletico's Historic Victory Streak

A first-half goal by Antoine Griezmann earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win against Marbella, extending their victory streak to 13 matches. This matches coach Diego Simeone's best record since the 2012-13 season. Simeone celebrated 13 years at the club but missed the match due to a suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 05:25 IST
Griezmann Secures Atletico's Historic Victory Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Antoine Griezmann's early goal secured a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid against third-tier Marbella, advancing them to the Copa del Rey round of 16. This triumph marks the club's 13th consecutive win across all competitions.

For coach Diego Simeone, it was a noteworthy moment as it matched his best winning streak at Atletico since the 2012-13 season. Although Simeone was absent from the sidelines due to a previous red card, the significance of the win for his tenure was clear.

Despite missing other opportunities to widen the lead, Atletico dominated the game and ensured their advancement. With two points shy of Real Madrid in LaLiga, Atletico looks forward to hosting Osasuna next Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

