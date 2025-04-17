Real Madrid's Battle for Redemption: Ancelotti Eyes LaLiga Comeback
Following a crushing exit from the Champions League against Arsenal, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti now faces the task of closing a four-point gap behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona. With challenges like player suspensions and tough competitors, Real Madrid must regroup to revive their season and Ancelotti's career.
Real Madrid are regrouping after their Champions League hopes were dashed 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti with a mission to close a four-point gap behind Barcelona in LaLiga.
Ancelotti's worries mount as his team has only won one of their last five games, including a victory over Alaves. Top scorer Kylian Mbappe, absent due to suspension, adds to the challenges Real face as they prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao.
Meanwhile, Barcelona, despite a recent loss, chase a treble under new coach Hansi Flick. The race tightens in LaLiga as Atletico Madrid aims to catch up by facing Las Palmas on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
