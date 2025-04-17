Real Madrid's Battle for Redemption: Ancelotti Eyes LaLiga Comeback

Real Madrid are regrouping after their Champions League hopes were dashed 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti with a mission to close a four-point gap behind Barcelona in LaLiga.

Ancelotti's worries mount as his team has only won one of their last five games, including a victory over Alaves. Top scorer Kylian Mbappe, absent due to suspension, adds to the challenges Real face as they prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, despite a recent loss, chase a treble under new coach Hansi Flick. The race tightens in LaLiga as Atletico Madrid aims to catch up by facing Las Palmas on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)