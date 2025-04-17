Left Menu

Real Madrid's Battle for Redemption: Ancelotti Eyes LaLiga Comeback

Following a crushing exit from the Champions League against Arsenal, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti now faces the task of closing a four-point gap behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona. With challenges like player suspensions and tough competitors, Real Madrid must regroup to revive their season and Ancelotti's career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:41 IST
Real Madrid are regrouping after their Champions League hopes were dashed 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti with a mission to close a four-point gap behind Barcelona in LaLiga.

Ancelotti's worries mount as his team has only won one of their last five games, including a victory over Alaves. Top scorer Kylian Mbappe, absent due to suspension, adds to the challenges Real face as they prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, despite a recent loss, chase a treble under new coach Hansi Flick. The race tightens in LaLiga as Atletico Madrid aims to catch up by facing Las Palmas on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

