Naomi Osaka's Heartbreaking Auckland Classic Final

Naomi Osaka's comeback journey took a harsh turn when she retired due to an injury during the Auckland Classic final against Clara Tauson, despite winning the first set. The former world number one, returning after maternity leave, now faces fitness concerns ahead of the Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:33 IST
Naomi Osaka's aspirations for a championship took a disheartening twist as she was forced to retire with an injury during the Auckland Classic final against Denmark's Clara Tauson. The win in the opening set had shown promise, but the injury dashed her hopes for a first title in four years.

The 27-year-old Japanese tennis star, a four-time Grand Slam winner, had made her way back to the circuit after maternity leave, demonstrating glimpses of her former dominance. Despite inconsistencies, she managed a double break against Tauson in the first set, which she closed out at 6-4.

Her sudden retirement raises questions around her fitness for the upcoming Australian Open, scheduled from January 12 to 26—an event where Osaka has triumphed twice before.

