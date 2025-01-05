Australia Triumphs in Border-Gavaskar Series: Pat Cummins Leads with Pride

Australia's cricket team triumphed in the Border-Gavaskar series against India, winning 3-1 and taking the trophy for the first time in a decade. Skipper Pat Cummins expressed his pride in the team's performance after securing a place in the World Test Championship final.

The series-clinching victory came with a six-wicket win in the fifth test in Sydney, paving the way for them to defend the WTC title against South Africa at Lord's. Cummins noted the challenging nature of the series and expressed satisfaction with the team's achievement.

Scott Boland's 10-wicket haul in Sydney was instrumental in the team's success. Cummins praised Boland's contribution and looked ahead to the final against the Proteas, emphasizing the value of consistency and resilience in securing their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)