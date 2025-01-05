Australia Triumphs in Border-Gavaskar Series: Pat Cummins Leads with Pride
Australia's cricket team, led by skipper Pat Cummins, won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating India 3-1, securing their spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa. A standout performance by Scott Boland helped their successful campaign. Cummins praised the team's consistency and resilience throughout their journey.
Australia's cricket team triumphed in the Border-Gavaskar series against India, winning 3-1 and taking the trophy for the first time in a decade. Skipper Pat Cummins expressed his pride in the team's performance after securing a place in the World Test Championship final.
The series-clinching victory came with a six-wicket win in the fifth test in Sydney, paving the way for them to defend the WTC title against South Africa at Lord's. Cummins noted the challenging nature of the series and expressed satisfaction with the team's achievement.
Scott Boland's 10-wicket haul in Sydney was instrumental in the team's success. Cummins praised Boland's contribution and looked ahead to the final against the Proteas, emphasizing the value of consistency and resilience in securing their achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assault and Molestation Charges Land Indian-Origin Man in Jail
India, Kuwait aren't just strong trade & energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security & stability in West Asia: PM Modi.
New Balance Unveils Iconic 'Made' Collection in India
Caste Allegations at India's Premier Business School: A Complex Web of Complaints and Rebuttals
Celebrating Excellence: India's Best Awards 2024 in Travel and Hospitality