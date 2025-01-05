Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Challenges Indian Batters: No Excuses in Ranji Trophy!

Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar urged Indian batsmen to address their technical flaws by actively participating in the Ranji Trophy. This call to action follows underwhelming performances in recent series against New Zealand and Australia. Gavaskar warned of tough decisions for players lacking commitment to domestic cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:16 IST
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged India's batters to iron out their technical flaws by participating in the Ranji Trophy without excuses. His comments came after disappointing Indian performances in series against New Zealand and Australia.

India faced a 0-3 loss to New Zealand and a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Australia, prompting Gavaskar to call for participation in domestic cricket. He emphasized the importance of the Ranji Trophy in addressing these issues, expressing concern over players' commitment.

With the next World Test Championship cycle approaching, Gavaskar highlighted the need for dedicated players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, urging their inclusion in domestic matches to build future readiness and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

