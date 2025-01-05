Sunil Gavaskar Challenges Indian Batters: No Excuses in Ranji Trophy!

Former cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged India's batters to iron out their technical flaws by participating in the Ranji Trophy without excuses. His comments came after disappointing Indian performances in series against New Zealand and Australia.

India faced a 0-3 loss to New Zealand and a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Australia, prompting Gavaskar to call for participation in domestic cricket. He emphasized the importance of the Ranji Trophy in addressing these issues, expressing concern over players' commitment.

With the next World Test Championship cycle approaching, Gavaskar highlighted the need for dedicated players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, urging their inclusion in domestic matches to build future readiness and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)