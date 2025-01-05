Left Menu

Passing the Baton: A New Era for Athletics Federation of India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will welcome a new era as Bahadur Singh Sagoo is set to take over as president, succeeding Adille Sumariwalla, during the annual general meeting in Chandigarh. Sumariwalla's term saw significant achievements but he is not eligible to re-contest under current sports codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:49 IST
Passing the Baton: A New Era for Athletics Federation of India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is poised for leadership change as Bahadur Singh Sagoo is set to be elected unopposed as the new president during the AGM in Chandigarh.

Adille Sumariwalla, who led the federation for three consecutive terms and saw significant successes, including Neeraj Chopra's Olympic triumphs, is stepping down since he is not eligible to stand again under the National Sports Code.

Sagoo, a prominent former athlete, will officially take the reins in an election during the AGM, which also features key decisions on other influential positions within the federation's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025