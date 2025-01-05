Passing the Baton: A New Era for Athletics Federation of India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is poised for leadership change as Bahadur Singh Sagoo is set to be elected unopposed as the new president during the AGM in Chandigarh.

Adille Sumariwalla, who led the federation for three consecutive terms and saw significant successes, including Neeraj Chopra's Olympic triumphs, is stepping down since he is not eligible to stand again under the National Sports Code.

Sagoo, a prominent former athlete, will officially take the reins in an election during the AGM, which also features key decisions on other influential positions within the federation's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)