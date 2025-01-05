Left Menu

Bumrah's Fast-Bowling Feat: Redefining Excellence Down Under

Ricky Ponting praised Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Bumrah claimed 32 wickets, the highest in the series. Despite India's 1-3 series loss, Bumrah's feat included surpassing Kapil Dev's record for most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia. Ponting hailed Bumrah's bowling as one of the finest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:44 IST
Bumrah's Fast-Bowling Feat: Redefining Excellence Down Under
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a testament to his fast-bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking 32 wickets. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hailed Bumrah's exceptional feat, terming it the best fast-bowling display he has ever witnessed in Australia.

Despite India's 1-3 series defeat, Bumrah was recognized as the Player of the Series, having made the Australian top-order struggle throughout. Ponting, a legendary figure in cricket, emphasized the difficulty even seasoned Australian batsmen faced against Bumrah's attacks.

Adding another feather to his cap, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev to set a new record for the most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia. Despite battling back spasms in the final Test, his performance remains a benchmark in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025