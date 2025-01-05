Bumrah's Fast-Bowling Feat: Redefining Excellence Down Under

In a testament to his fast-bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking 32 wickets. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hailed Bumrah's exceptional feat, terming it the best fast-bowling display he has ever witnessed in Australia.

Despite India's 1-3 series defeat, Bumrah was recognized as the Player of the Series, having made the Australian top-order struggle throughout. Ponting, a legendary figure in cricket, emphasized the difficulty even seasoned Australian batsmen faced against Bumrah's attacks.

Adding another feather to his cap, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev to set a new record for the most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia. Despite battling back spasms in the final Test, his performance remains a benchmark in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)