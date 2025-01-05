Bumrah's Fast-Bowling Feat: Redefining Excellence Down Under
Ricky Ponting praised Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Bumrah claimed 32 wickets, the highest in the series. Despite India's 1-3 series loss, Bumrah's feat included surpassing Kapil Dev's record for most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia. Ponting hailed Bumrah's bowling as one of the finest.
In a testament to his fast-bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking 32 wickets. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hailed Bumrah's exceptional feat, terming it the best fast-bowling display he has ever witnessed in Australia.
Despite India's 1-3 series defeat, Bumrah was recognized as the Player of the Series, having made the Australian top-order struggle throughout. Ponting, a legendary figure in cricket, emphasized the difficulty even seasoned Australian batsmen faced against Bumrah's attacks.
Adding another feather to his cap, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev to set a new record for the most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia. Despite battling back spasms in the final Test, his performance remains a benchmark in cricket history.
