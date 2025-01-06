Left Menu

Punjab FC's Struggles: Coach Dilmperis Reflects on Missed Opportunities Against Kerala Blasters

Punjab FC's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed disappointment after a 1-0 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. Despite notable efforts by young players, Punjab endured their fourth consecutive defeat. Dilmperis emphasized the need for positive results to build a winning culture among emerging talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:54 IST
Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed his disappointment following the team's narrow 1-0 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The defeat marked Punjab's fourth consecutive loss, ending in heartbreak as Noah Sadaoui's penalty was the decider.

In a post-match press conference, Dilmperis highlighted the importance of fostering a winning mentality among his young players, who despite missing key chances, were unable to capitalize on Kerala's reduced roster due to multiple red cards.

Emphasizing the need for success-driven results, Dilmperis noted the importance of positive outcomes in nurturing future talents, lamenting missed opportunities and the failure to convert possession into goals in the second half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

