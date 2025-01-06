Matsuyama's Record-Breaking PGA Tour Triumph: Unstoppable at The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama opened the new PGA Tour season with a record-breaking performance at The Sentry, finishing at 35-under par. Despite challenging conditions, Matsuyama's exceptional play led to his 11th career victory. A standout moment came on the third hole when he holed from 107 yards for eagle.
The Japanese golfer's dominance was evident, maintaining composure despite challenging conditions and minimal practice due to health issues. Matsuyama's strategic decision to switch to a new putter paid dividends as he broke the previous record set by Cameron Smith.
Matsuyama's victory came with a significant $3.6 million prize, pushing his career earnings beyond $60 million. His prowess at The Sentry positions him for continued success, with the upcoming Sony Open promising another opportunity for glory.
