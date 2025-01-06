Left Menu

Matsuyama's Record-Breaking PGA Tour Triumph: Unstoppable at The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama opened the new PGA Tour season with a record-breaking performance at The Sentry, finishing at 35-under par. Despite challenging conditions, Matsuyama's exceptional play led to his 11th career victory. A standout moment came on the third hole when he holed from 107 yards for eagle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapalua | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:14 IST
Matsuyama's Record-Breaking PGA Tour Triumph: Unstoppable at The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama made a remarkable start to the new PGA Tour season, setting records at The Sentry with an astonishing 35-under par performance. His triumph at the Kapalua course marked his 11th career victory, punctuated by a memorable eagle on the third hole.

The Japanese golfer's dominance was evident, maintaining composure despite challenging conditions and minimal practice due to health issues. Matsuyama's strategic decision to switch to a new putter paid dividends as he broke the previous record set by Cameron Smith.

Matsuyama's victory came with a significant $3.6 million prize, pushing his career earnings beyond $60 million. His prowess at The Sentry positions him for continued success, with the upcoming Sony Open promising another opportunity for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025