Matsuyama's Record-Breaking PGA Tour Triumph: Unstoppable at The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama made a remarkable start to the new PGA Tour season, setting records at The Sentry with an astonishing 35-under par performance. His triumph at the Kapalua course marked his 11th career victory, punctuated by a memorable eagle on the third hole.

The Japanese golfer's dominance was evident, maintaining composure despite challenging conditions and minimal practice due to health issues. Matsuyama's strategic decision to switch to a new putter paid dividends as he broke the previous record set by Cameron Smith.

Matsuyama's victory came with a significant $3.6 million prize, pushing his career earnings beyond $60 million. His prowess at The Sentry positions him for continued success, with the upcoming Sony Open promising another opportunity for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)