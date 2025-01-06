Beau Webster's Dream Debut: A Triumph Down Under

Australian all-rounder Beau Webster expressed his astonishment following a stellar debut in the fifth Test against India, helping his team secure victory and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. Webster's contributions of 57 and a not-out 37 were impactful in the match context, alongside his pivotal dismissal of Shubman Gill in India's second innings.

Webster, who joined the Australian squad as a last-minute replacement for Mitchell Marsh, described his debut as a 'dream', culminating in hitting the winning runs. His boundary against Washington Sundar in the game's final moments is a memory Webster vows to cherish forever.

Initially uncertain of his selection, Webster recalled the surprise moment when Marsh, with a positive demeanor, informed him of his inclusion. Webster's impressive debut has become an unforgettable highlight, both for him and the Australian cricket fraternity.

