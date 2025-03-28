Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Praises Nicholas Pooran's Batting Masterclass

Mitchell Marsh expressed his admiration for Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting performance that led Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pooran's partnership with Marsh was instrumental in their successful chase. Marsh also lauded bowler Prince Yadav's impressive performance and Shardul Thakur's match-winning efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:22 IST
Nicholas Pooran
  • Country:
  • India

Marsh commended the bowling efforts of Prince Yadav, who successfully troubled the opposition with his skill. Shardul Thakur's performance also earned high praise, setting the tone for the match with his decisive wickets.

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's efforts, Heinrich Klaasen admitted their batting fell short of a competitive score, acknowledging their need to improve momentum and execution going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

