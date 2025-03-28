Mitchell Marsh Praises Nicholas Pooran's Batting Masterclass

Mitchell Marsh praised Nicholas Pooran's remarkable batting, which propelled the Lucknow Super Giants to a dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pooran's powerful innings and partnership with Marsh were crucial to their successful chase.

Marsh commended the bowling efforts of Prince Yadav, who successfully troubled the opposition with his skill. Shardul Thakur's performance also earned high praise, setting the tone for the match with his decisive wickets.

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's efforts, Heinrich Klaasen admitted their batting fell short of a competitive score, acknowledging their need to improve momentum and execution going forward.

