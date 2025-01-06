Australian Batters Praise Impact of Bumrah's Absence on Victory

Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head acknowledged that missing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah significantly aided their team's triumph in the series-deciding fifth Test against India.

Bumrah, sidelined by back spasms, could not bowl on a challenging wicket, allowing Australia to chase down a modest target and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Both Khawaja and Head expressed relief at Bumrah's absence, with Khawaja admitting that facing Bumrah was daunting, as the bowler had dominated him in previous encounters.

