India's Badminton Stars Set Sights on Malaysia Super 1000 Triumph

India's top badminton players, including Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, target strong performances at the Malaysia Super 1000. As the tournament begins, Satwik and Chirag aim for a triumphant season start, while Lakshya and Prannoy look to capitalize on their recent successes and recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:33 IST
Tashim capitalised on her performance and sealed the final game 21-19 in a match, which lasted for 55 minutes. Image Credit: ANI

India's badminton elite gather momentum as they prepare for a challenging campaign at the season-opening Malaysia Super 1000. Among the prominent names are Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, aiming to replicate last year's phenomenal form.

The duo, seeded seventh in the tournament, relishes their tough challenge in the upper echelons of the draw. With fresh vigor and under the guidance of coach Kim Tan Her, they look poised to make a significant impact.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen's recent form bodes well for his performance here. Following a series of victories, including a title-win at the Syed Modi International, Sen enters with boosted confidence. In parallel, HS Prannoy looks to overcome a period of hiatus and strategizes his return against formidable opponents.

