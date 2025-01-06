India's Badminton Stars Set Sights on Malaysia Super 1000 Triumph

India's badminton elite gather momentum as they prepare for a challenging campaign at the season-opening Malaysia Super 1000. Among the prominent names are Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, aiming to replicate last year's phenomenal form.

The duo, seeded seventh in the tournament, relishes their tough challenge in the upper echelons of the draw. With fresh vigor and under the guidance of coach Kim Tan Her, they look poised to make a significant impact.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen's recent form bodes well for his performance here. Following a series of victories, including a title-win at the Syed Modi International, Sen enters with boosted confidence. In parallel, HS Prannoy looks to overcome a period of hiatus and strategizes his return against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)