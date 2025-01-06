Rashid Khan's Stellar Performance Leads Afghanistan to Series Victory

Afghanistan emerged victorious over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test match, held at the Queens Sports Club, by a margin of 72 runs. This win secured Afghanistan the two-match series 1-0. Rashid Khan's magical spin bowling earned him the Player of the Match award, while Rahmat Shah was named Player of the Series for his outstanding batting prowess, which featured a double century in the opening Test.

The home side, tasked with a challenging total of 277 to chase, was bowled out for 205. Skipper Craig Ervine led the scoring for Zimbabwe with a 53-run knock, studded with four boundaries and one six. Sikandar Raza, Ben Curran, Takudzwanshe Kaitano, Sean Williams, and Joylord Gumbie contributed useful runs but ultimately could not prevent the team's defeat.

Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, taking seven wickets from his 27.3 over spell, conceding 66 runs. Zia-Ur-Rehman also impressed with two wickets from 15 overs, giving away just 44 runs. Earlier, in the third innings, Afghanistan posted 363 runs, underpinned by key innings from Rahmat Shah, who scored 139 runs, and Ismat Alam, who contributed 101.

In Zimbabwe's bowling department, Blessing Muzarabani excelled with six wickets from 29 overs, conceding 95 runs. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza provided additional breakthroughs. The brief scorecard read: Afghanistan 157 & 363 all out (Rahmat Shah 139, Ismat Alam 101, Blessing Muzarabani 6/95) against Zimbabwe 243 & 205 all out (Craig Ervine 53, Sikandar Raza 38, Rashid Khan 7/66).

(With inputs from agencies.)