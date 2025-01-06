Left Menu

Yazeed Al-Rajhi Triumphs Amidst Challenges at Dakar Rally's Second Stage

Yazeed Al-Rajhi secured victory in the second stage of the Dakar Rally, overcoming a speeding penalty. Despite the setback, he outpaced competitors like Henk Lategan, who took the overall lead. The stage highlighted strategic plays and recoveries among participants, including Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz.

Local favorite Yazeed Al-Rajhi showcased stellar performance by winning the 48-hour second stage of Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia. Despite incurring a penalty for speeding, Al-Rajhi finished a significant four minutes and 16 seconds ahead of South African Henk Lategan, who claimed the overall lead representing Toyota's factory team.

Al-Rajhi, driving a non-works Overdrive Racing Toyota, demonstrated resilience even after a penalty post-stage, pushing him slightly back, but not dampening his victory. Meanwhile, Henk Lategan, managing to overcome personal health challenges, advanced from a strategic perspective, while notable competitors like Nasser Al-Attiyah faced penalties as well.

The rally continued to unfold dramatically as Sebastien Loeb progressed up the rank despite previous mechanical issues. Meanwhile, the motorcycle category was dominated by Australian Daniel Sanders with consecutive wins, setting a formidable pace 12 minutes ahead of his closest competitor, American Skyler Howes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

