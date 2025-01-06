Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rising Star in Indian Cricket's Down Under Challenge

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reflects on his maiden tour of Australia as a learning journey, despite India's 1-3 loss. Jaiswal was a key performer, scoring 391 runs in the series. The defeat also dashed India's World Test Championship final hopes, as Australia moved forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:46 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal dubbed his first tour of Australia a pivotal learning experience, despite India's 1-3 series loss, which saw them surrender the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 23-year-old left-hander emerged as a standout performer for India, amassing 391 runs at an average of 43.44, the second-highest in the series. His notable contributions included a brilliant 161 in the Perth Test, spearheading India's sole victory by a massive 295-run margin.

Despite Jaiswal's impressive innings, which featured two half-centuries, India failed to retain the Trophy for the first time in a decade, succumbing to a six-wicket defeat in the final Test in Sydney on Sunday. This loss also eliminated India's chances of a World Test Championship final berth, paving the way for Australia's face-off with South Africa.

While disappointment looms over fans and cricket pundits, legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his support for young talents like Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Gavaskar lauded their hunger and commitment, emphasizing their crucial role in Indian cricket's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

