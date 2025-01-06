Shan Masood's Resilient 137 Keeps Pakistan Hopeful in Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood delivered an impressive performance with a defiant 137 runs, as Pakistan aimed to bridge the deficit against South Africa, bringing it down to 109 runs by lunch on the fourth day of their final test match.

Masood's stoic innings brought Pakistan to 312-3, with Saud Shakeel benefiting from a fortunate escape to remain unbeaten on 16. South Africa had imposed a follow-on after Pakistan's initial collapse to 194, responding to the home team's formidable first innings tally of 615.

Despite potential setbacks, including a missed review opportunity by South Africa, Masood stood as a critical figure in Pakistan's fightback, continuing his stellar partnership with Babar Azam and maintaining a steady approach against South Africa's bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)