Olympic Wrestler Erica Wiebe to Inspire Next Gen at IIS Excellence Accelerator
Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe will conduct a masterclass at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for its second IIS Excellence Accelerator. Young female athletes will benefit from her insights at the IIS UWW International Women’s Wrestling Camp, where she will share her expertise and experience.
Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe is set to visit the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for the second edition of the IIS Excellence Accelerator, a masterclass aimed at young athletes.
The program is part of the IIS UWW International Women's Wrestling Camp, designed to offer insights from Olympic champions.
Wiebe will share her extensive knowledge and experience with female wrestlers from various countries, helping them grow both as athletes and individuals.
