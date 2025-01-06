Olympic Wrestler Erica Wiebe to Inspire Next Gen at IIS Excellence Accelerator

Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe is set to visit the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for the second edition of the IIS Excellence Accelerator, a masterclass aimed at young athletes.

The program is part of the IIS UWW International Women's Wrestling Camp, designed to offer insights from Olympic champions.

Wiebe will share her extensive knowledge and experience with female wrestlers from various countries, helping them grow both as athletes and individuals.

