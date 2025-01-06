Left Menu

Olympic Wrestler Erica Wiebe to Inspire Next Gen at IIS Excellence Accelerator

Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe will conduct a masterclass at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for its second IIS Excellence Accelerator. Young female athletes will benefit from her insights at the IIS UWW International Women’s Wrestling Camp, where she will share her expertise and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bellary | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:29 IST
Olympic Wrestler Erica Wiebe to Inspire Next Gen at IIS Excellence Accelerator
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe is set to visit the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for the second edition of the IIS Excellence Accelerator, a masterclass aimed at young athletes.

The program is part of the IIS UWW International Women's Wrestling Camp, designed to offer insights from Olympic champions.

Wiebe will share her extensive knowledge and experience with female wrestlers from various countries, helping them grow both as athletes and individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025