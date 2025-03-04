Wrestler Sushil Kumar Granted Bail in High-Profile Wrestling Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has extended bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the high-profile murder case involving former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The incident occurred at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

Justice Sanjeev Narula provided the relief after nearly three-and-a-half years of incarceration for Kumar, mandating a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties. Kumar and his associates were accused of a lethal assault on Dhankar over an alleged property dispute in May 2021.

Advocate R K Malik, representing Kumar, argued that the prolonged trial process warranted his client's release, especially as the prosecution, having named 200 witnesses, has only examined 31. Malik highlighted the extensive delay in proceedings, opposing the prosecution's resistance to his bail.

