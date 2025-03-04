Left Menu

Wrestler Sushil Kumar Granted Bail in High-Profile Wrestling Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in the murder case of ex-wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. With the trial facing delays, Kumar, incarcerated for over three years, was released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The prosecution cited 200 witnesses; only 31 have been examined so far.

Updated: 04-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:48 IST
The Delhi High Court has extended bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the high-profile murder case involving former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The incident occurred at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

Justice Sanjeev Narula provided the relief after nearly three-and-a-half years of incarceration for Kumar, mandating a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties. Kumar and his associates were accused of a lethal assault on Dhankar over an alleged property dispute in May 2021.

Advocate R K Malik, representing Kumar, argued that the prolonged trial process warranted his client's release, especially as the prosecution, having named 200 witnesses, has only examined 31. Malik highlighted the extensive delay in proceedings, opposing the prosecution's resistance to his bail.

