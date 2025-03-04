Justice for Sushil Kumar: The Wrestling Champion's Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Sushil Kumar, an Olympic wrestler, implicated in the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The incident, which took place in May 2021 at Chhatrasal Stadium, involved a violent altercation over an alleged property dispute.

Kumar, accused along with others of fatally assaulting Dhankar, was ordered to submit a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two equivalent sureties. Legal representatives for Kumar highlighted the lengthy three-and-a-half-year detention period and noted the slow progress of the trial.

Despite the prosecution's opposition, the court acknowledged the delay and granted bail, noting that all critical witnesses had been examined. Kumar continues to face multiple charges, including murder, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

