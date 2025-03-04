Left Menu

Justice for Sushil Kumar: The Wrestling Champion's Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of Sagar Dhankar. Accused of assaulting Dhankar, Kumar was jailed for over three years. The decision was influenced by the long trial duration and examination of key witnesses, while the prosecution opposed the bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:14 IST
Justice for Sushil Kumar: The Wrestling Champion's Legal Battle
Sushil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Sushil Kumar, an Olympic wrestler, implicated in the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The incident, which took place in May 2021 at Chhatrasal Stadium, involved a violent altercation over an alleged property dispute.

Kumar, accused along with others of fatally assaulting Dhankar, was ordered to submit a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two equivalent sureties. Legal representatives for Kumar highlighted the lengthy three-and-a-half-year detention period and noted the slow progress of the trial.

Despite the prosecution's opposition, the court acknowledged the delay and granted bail, noting that all critical witnesses had been examined. Kumar continues to face multiple charges, including murder, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025