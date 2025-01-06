Bangladesh Women's Historic Cricket Tour to West Indies Announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled a 16-member squad for their upcoming historic tour of the West Indies, set to commence on January 19. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), this series is groundbreaking as it marks the first instance of Bangladesh Women's team touring the Caribbean.

The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), all slated to be held at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive on the island on January 14. The ODI matches are scheduled for January 19, 21, and 24, followed by T20I games on January 27, 29, and 31.

This ODI series holds significant weight as both teams are vying for crucial ICC Women's Championship points to secure direct passes to the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup in India. Currently positioned 7th with 19 points, Bangladesh narrowly sits outside the automatic qualification top zone, while West Indies lag behind in 9th with 14 points. With just three matches remaining, securing points is imperative for both squads.

After a disappointing performance against India Women, West Indies will face Bangladesh with renewed vigor. The Bangladeshi side will be led by Nigar Sultana Joty, with players like Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, and Dilara Akter enhancing the squad's strength.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondol, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Farzana Haque, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter.

(With inputs from agencies.)