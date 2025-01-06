South Africa Dominates Pakistan, Secures Test Series Whitewash
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, achieved a commanding 10-wicket win over Pakistan, sweeping the two-match Test series in Cape Town. After a solid performance from the Proteas bowlers, South Africa easily chased down a target, maintaining their unbeaten record and securing a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.
In a dominant performance, South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against Pakistan in the second and final Test at Cape Town's Newlands. The win ensured a series whitewash, demonstrating the Proteas' formidable form.
The day began with Pakistan trailing by 208 runs in their second innings. Despite a determined effort from their skipper Shan Masood, who notched a commendable 145, South Africa clawed back crucial wickets, with standout performances from Keshav Maharaj and debutant Kwena Maphaka.
Chasing a modest target of 58, South Africa's David Bedingham smashed an unbeaten 44 in just 30 deliveries, wrapping up the match swiftly. Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his pivotal double century, while Marco Jansen's all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Series. This victory not only preserves the Proteas' unbeaten run but also confirms their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.
