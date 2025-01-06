Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over East Bengal FC

Mumbai City FC clinched a 3-2 victory over East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, ascending to fifth place in the Indian Super League standings. Despite surrendering possession, the Islanders capitalized on key offensive opportunities, with Nikolaos Karelis scoring twice, sealing their win with strategic plays.

Updated: 06-01-2025 23:18 IST
Mumbai City FC Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over East Bengal FC
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, rising to fifth in the Indian Super League standings. Despite East Bengal's 55% possession, the Islanders displayed lethal efficacy in front of goal with eight shots on target compared to the home team's five.

The visitors surged ahead in the first half, dominating with 12 touches inside the East Bengal box. Nikolaos Karelis nearly scored from a corner in the 28th minute, his header blocked at the goal line. Brandon Fernandes then assisted Lallianzuala Chhangte's opening goal with a precise through-ball, marking a significant breakthrough for Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal FC fought back in the second half, reducing the deficit when Sahil Panwar's touch led to an own goal. Pressure mounted, and Hector Yuste set up David Lalhlansanga for an equalizer. However, Mumbai swiftly regained the lead through Karelis' second goal, securing all three points. East Bengal now faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Mumbai challenges Jamshedpur FC next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

