Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Triumph: Guler Shines with Star Performance

Real Madrid secured a spot in the Copa del Rey last 16 with a 5-0 victory over Club Deportiva Minera. Arda Guler scored twice, while Valverde, Camavinga, and Modric also found the net. Despite Minera's efforts, Madrid's offensive prowess proved too strong, maintaining their lead in LaLiga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:57 IST
Real Madrid confidently advanced to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey by defeating fourth-tier team Club Deportiva Minera with a commanding 5-0 scoreline on Monday. The standout performer was Arda Guler, who netted twice.

Madrid initiated the scoring early, with Federico Valverde unlocking the defense with a vibrant volley within the initial five minutes. Eduardo Camavinga expanded the lead with a bullet header just moments later, followed by Guler's goal before the 30-minute mark. Despite expressing his primary role as a defender, Valverde reveled in contributing goals.

Minera threatened briefly when Omar Perdomo's long-range attempt narrowly missed the target. However, Luka Modric's skillful strike and fluid play with Brahim Diaz electrified the Cartagonova crowd. Minera's goalkeeper Fran Martinez showcased resilience, saving multiple attempts, but Guler sealed the triumph with his second goal two minutes before the end, underscoring Madrid's top position in LaLiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

