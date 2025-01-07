Tammy Abraham's Last-Gasp Winner Seals Super Cup Triumph for AC Milan

AC Milan pulled off a remarkable comeback to secure the Italian Super Cup, defeating Inter Milan 3-2 in an exhilarating match in Riyadh. Inter initially led with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi.

Milan's fightback began with Theo Hernandez's free-kick, followed by Christian Pulisic equalizing late in the second half. With the match heading for a draw, Tammy Abraham netted a stoppage-time winner to clinch the trophy for Milan.

This victory allowed Milan to match Inter's record of eight Super Cup wins, preventing their rivals from claiming a historic fourth consecutive title in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)